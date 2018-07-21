Listen Live Sports

Man convicted of possessing cache of homemade pipe bombs

July 21, 2018 2:11 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been found guilty of illegally possessing a cache of homemade pipe bombs discovered on a family hunting property last year.

Investigators allege 41-year-old Eric James Reinbold also kept a notebook outlining plans for violently overthrowing the government.

The Star Tribune reports jurors convicted Reinbold on Friday of possessing an unregistered destructive device. Sentencing is set for Nov. 16.

Last fall, Reinbold’s relatives reported finding a tote bag that contained about a half-dozen pipe bombs, other material for homemade explosives and a receipt in Reinbold’s name from a website that sells fuses.

Federal prosecutors charged the Oklee man in January. That was months after he was arrested in Kansas with cash, camping gear and a passport just days after authorities swept his rural northern Minnesota home.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

