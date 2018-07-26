Listen Live Sports

Man convicted of stabbing death involving pool cue

July 26, 2018 7:21 pm
 
HOUMA, La. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 36-year-old Houma man of stabbing another man to death with a pool cue.

The Courier reports the panel spent an hour untangling conflicting testimony given by witnesses who saw Walter Rosario attack 33-year-old Antonio Aguado Jr. on Sept. 18, 2016 at the Las Amigas Latinas bar in Houma. The jury found Rosario guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder.

Rosario dropped his head and cried after the verdict was read.

Some witnesses say Rosario thrust the pool cue into Aguado’s head in an unprovoked attack. Others said the victim instigated a fight.

Rosario’s lawyer, Timothy Ellender Jr., said he plans to file an appeal.

This story has been corrected to fix date of conviction to Wednesday, not Thursday.

Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com

