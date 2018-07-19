Listen Live Sports

Man gets 50 years in death of woman found hidden in park

July 19, 2018
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend and hiding her body in a Baltimore park.

News outlets reported Thursday that 23-year-old Marco Holmes has been given the maximum sentence possible in the slaying of 20-year-old Tonja Chadwick.

Chadwick dropped off her then-4-year-old son with family in January 2017 before going to meet with Holmes. That was the last time her family saw her alive. She was reported missing two days later.

Chadwick’s body was later found wrapped in blankets and buried under leaves in a park. She had been shot in the head. Holmes was convicted in May of second-degree murder, among other charges.

