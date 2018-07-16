Listen Live Sports

Man in Disney World wave pool has heart attack, dies

July 16, 2018
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 70-year-old man with a pre-existing heart condition died after having a heart attack while in a wave pool at Walt Disney World.

The unnamed man’s death was listed Monday on a quarterly report of injuries at Florida’s largest theme parks.

The man was at a wave pool at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park last month when he had the heart attack. No further details were given.

The report also says a 43-year-old man on the Mission: Space ride at Epcot briefly lost consciousness last month and a 27-year-old woman went into labor after going on a bumpy safari ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in April.

Florida’s largest theme parks, with at least 1,000 employees, aren’t subject to state inspections, but they do have to report injuries every quarter.

