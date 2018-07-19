Listen Live Sports

Man killed in shootout with North Carolina deputies

July 19, 2018 12:03 pm
 
LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed days after he shot and wounded a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

News outlets report the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Kerry Edwin Townsend shot a deputy just below his safety vest during the stop last Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said Townsend and a woman in the car with him fled the scene. They were tracked down at a house on Tuesday, where investigators say Townsend fired a pistol at deputies. The deputies returned fire and killed him.

The woman, 40-year-old Stephanie Lee Sipes, is charged with accessory after the fact to felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Sipes is jailed on a $1 million bond. Her attorney declined comment Thursday.

