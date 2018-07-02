Listen Live Sports

Man leaves accident scene, is hit by passing truck on I-95

July 2, 2018
 
CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — Police say a man who walked away from a traffic accident and then stumbled onto Interstate 95 was struck and killed.

State Police say 29-year-old Brian L. Evans was involved in a collision Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood bordering I-95 in Claymont, Delaware.

Investigators say Evans walked away from the scene, crossed over a concrete barrier on an overpass, then jumped down onto the I-95 northbound shoulder.

According to witness accounts, Evans then stumbled onto the interstate and was struck by a pickup truck driven by a Florida woman. He later died of his injuries.

