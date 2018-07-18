Listen Live Sports

Man pleads not guilty to killing his older brother

July 18, 2018 12:09 pm
 
YORKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man has been charged in the stabbing death of his older brother.

State police say 37-year-old John Ferguson is pleading not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Daryl Ferguson early Tuesday morning.

Ferguson spoke quietly in answering the judge’s questions during his arraignment Tuesday where he was ordered to be held without bail.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at a felony hearing Friday in Yorkville Village Court.

Police say they found the older Ferguson dead from multiple stab wounds while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at the Oneida County home the brothers shared with their mother.

The county public defender’s office says Wednesday that Ferguson’s case hasn’t been assigned to a lawyer yet.

