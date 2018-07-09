Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man says he killed woman met at counterculture gathering

July 9, 2018 7:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a Florida man has confessed to killing a woman he met at the massive “Rainbow Family” counterculture gathering in a Georgia forest.

Elizabethtown police spokesman Chris Denham tells news outlets that 20-year-old Joseph Bryan Capstraw was charged with murder Saturday after a woman was found dead in a home. According to the arrest citation, Capstraw said he blacked out after arguing with the woman, and woke up to find her badly beaten, and multiple injuries to his hands.

Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard says the victim has been identified, but her name can’t be released yet.

The sheriff’s office says the pair hitchhiked from the 47th annual Rainbow Family of Living Light gathering in the Chattahoochee National Forest.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether Capstraw has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington