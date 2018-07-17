Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man sentenced in kidnapping of woman who escaped car trunk

July 17, 2018 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of kidnapping an Alabama woman who later escaped by jumping from the trunk of a moving car.

Al.com reports 29-year-old Manuel Ali Towns was sentenced Monday after being found guilty of first-degree kidnapping and other charges. The sentence was handed down because of Towns’ prior felony convictions.

Brittany Diggs has testified that in 2017 Towns abducted her at gunpoint outside of her Birmingham apartment. She said Towns threatened to rape and kill her.

Diggs said Towns stuffed her into the trunk of her car and went to several ATMs to withdraw money with her card. She testified she used the emergency latch to pop the trunk and jumped out as the suspect pulled out of a convenience store.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington