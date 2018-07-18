Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for 7 bank robberies

July 18, 2018 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for robbing seven banks in 2017.

WMUR-TV reports 43-year-old Chaka Meredith, of Laconia, said Wednesday he was deeply ashamed of his actions.

He had been arrested in February 2017 in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say Meredith didn’t show a weapon during any of the robberies, but he passed notes described as threatening.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Before the robberies, Meredith had no criminal record and served honorably in the Marines. Meredith says he was in a car accident, became addicted to pain pills, and turned to robbery to feed his habit.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington