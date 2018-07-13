Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man sought in deaths of 3 in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin

July 13, 2018 11:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in a shooting that left three men dead and a 4-year-old boy wounded at a central Illinois apartment complex has been arrested during a Wisconsin drug bust.

Police in Bloomington, Illinois, say Milwaukee police took 25-year-old Sydney T. Mays Jr. into custody Thursday, along with several others suspected of drug offenses.

WGLC-FM reports police determined Mays was suspected in the June 18 shootings. Warrants authorized in Illinois include first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. Police had appealed to the public for help finding Mays.

Police haven’t offered a potential motive. The McLean County coroner identified those killed as 22-year-olds Corey Jackson and Nathaniel Pena and 33-year-old Juan Perez-Macedo. All are from Bloomington, where police say the case remains under “active investigation.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington