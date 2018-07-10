Listen Live Sports

Man sought in ex-girlfriend’s death found after 2nd stabbing

July 10, 2018 8:37 am
 
BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have captured a man sought in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend who was found inside her car in suburban Philadelphia shortly after a 911 caller reported her life was in danger.

Bensalem police say 45-year-old William Table was captured Monday, shortly after he allegedly stabbed a homeless man in an encampment.

Table is charged with homicide and kidnapping in the death of 43-year-old Teresa Priestly.

Officials say a woman called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and said her boyfriend was trying to kill her. Moments later, officers responding to a reported crash found Priestley’s body.

Authorities have said Priestley, a mother of two, had recently separated from Table and changed the locks to the apartment Sunday.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Table.

___

This story has been corrected to show officers found Priestley’s body, not brother.

