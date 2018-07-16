Listen Live Sports

Man, teenage boy indicted in child’s shooting death

July 16, 2018 10:29 am
 
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A man and a teenager have been indicted on murder charges in a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded.

Monmouth County prosecutors say 18-year-old Karon Council and 16-year-old Jah-Del Birch, both of Neptune Township, also face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the indictment handed up by a county grand jury. It was made public Monday.

A judge ruled last month that Birch will be tried as an adult in the Feb. 21 shooting at an Asbury Park home.

Authorities say Birch was an accomplice to Council, who had been involved in an altercation with a man who lived at the home. When Council couldn’t find the man there, he allegedly opened fire.

Yovanni Banos-Merino died shortly after the shooting. His 38-year-old mother, Lilia Merino, was treated for her wounds.

