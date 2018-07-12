Listen Live Sports

Man using assumed name convicted in cocaine case

July 12, 2018 5:41 pm
 
GRETNA, La. (AP) — His true name remains a mystery, but whoever he is, he stands convicted in suburban New Orleans of possessing roughly $600,000 worth of cocaine.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office says a jury convicted the man Tuesday night.

District Attorney Paul Connick’s news release says the suspect has been using the name of a man who has been jailed in Puerto Rico since 2014. He refuses to provide his real identity.

The man was arrested in June of last year after narcotics agents, acting on a tip, put him under surveillance and pulled him over on Interstate 10. They found 12 grams of cocaine in his truck and, later, four one-kilogram bricks of cocaine at a storage unit in Gretna.

The man is set for sentencing Aug. 9.

