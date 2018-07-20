Listen Live Sports

Man who asked for autopsy photo gets 40 years in killing

July 20, 2018 4:05 pm
 
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder after an investigator says he asked for a copy of the autopsy photo of the victim’s body.

Prosecutors said a jury on Friday convicted 27-year-old Demorris Andrews of murder and armed robbery for the October 2016 shooting of 57-year-old Barry Warren as he robbed him of drugs and money.

The Index-Journal of Greenwood reports that Greenwood Police investigator Matt Blackwell testified that Andrews denied killing Warren, but asked for a copy of the autopsy photo so he could hang it in his room.

Blackwell says he told Andrews that was “sick.”

Solicitor David Stumbo said in a statement that Andrews confessed to the killing to an inmate who testified against him. Other witnesses say Andrews was at Warren’s home.

Information from: The Index-Journal, http://www.indexjournal.com

