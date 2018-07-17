Listen Live Sports

Man who recorded video of rape sentenced to prison

July 17, 2018 11:52 am
 
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to raping a 25-year-old woman he met on a train, an attack prosecutors say he recorded, has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison.

The Patriot Ledger reports that Sean Soares was sentenced Monday during a change-of-plea hearing.

The 31-year-old Soares pleaded guilty to aggravated rape, kidnapping and other charges.

Prosecutors say he struck up a conversation with the victim on a Red Line train from Boston to Quincy in 2016. They say when they got off the train he followed her, grabbed her by the hair, dragged her into the yard of a Quincy home and raped her. Prosecutors say he took cellphone video and photos of the attack.

Soares’ attorney says her client has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

___

Information from: The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger, http://www.patriotledger.com

