The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Marine veteran dies in crash after visit with newborn child

July 30, 2018 4:51 pm
 
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was returning from a hospital after visiting with his wife and newborn daughter has died in a head-on car crash.

Barnstable police say 32-year-old Kevin Quinn, of Mashpee, was driving on Route 28 early Saturday morning when his SUV collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Mickey Rivera, of Fall River, also died and his passenger was seriously injured.

According to records, Rivera was previously in custody for two years for his connection to a 2015 murder.

Quinn was a Marine veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He had just spent the evening with his wife and their first child, who had been born on Wednesday.

A fund set up for the Quinn family reported raising more than $160,000 by Monday afternoon.

