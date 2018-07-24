Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Metal detectors to be used in school where 17 were killed

July 24, 2018 7:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will no longer have to use see-through backpacks, but they will have to pass through metal detectors when they return to class in a few weeks.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the school where 17 people were fatally shot on Valentine’s Day will be the first in Broward County to use metal detectors.

Officials haven’t offered specifics on whether the students will walk through metal detectors or be scanned with portable wands. Spokeswoman Nadine Drew says the district is still trying to determine the best way to get 3,200 students through the detectors each morning without creating long lines.

Former student Nikolas Cruz has been jailed on 17 counts of first-degree murder since the shooting.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington