Mexican nationals charged in Texas mall robbery incident

July 31, 2018 9:10 am
 
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Seven Mexican nationals are being held on charges they attempted to rob a jewelry store at a busy South Texas mall, setting off a panic among shoppers and warnings by law enforcement of an active shooter.

The men were arraigned Monday on charges that include aggravated robbery. Five of them were charged with failure to identify. McAllen police said it took hours to identify them, delaying the start of the arraignment.

Authorities were still determining the immigration status of the men, who range in age from 22 to 43.

Investigators say the men rushed into the store at La Plaza Mall on Saturday and shoppers mistook the sound of smashed glass counters as gunshots, causing people to flee.

No one was hurt.

