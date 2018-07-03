Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee police searching for abandoned infant’s parents

July 3, 2018 5:36 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are looking for the family of a baby boy who was found alone in a car seat in the middle of the night in a residential area.

Sgt. Sheronda Grant says investigators believe they have identified the child and his parents and are trying to locate them. The child is estimated to be between 4 and 6 months old. He was found unharmed at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday about 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of downtown Milwaukee. Grant says the baby was found outside of a house but had no more information about who notified police.

The boy is white, weighs about 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and was wearing a gray Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

