Mississippi officer indicted for shooting man during chase

July 23, 2018 3:16 pm
 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A former police officer in a northeast Mississippi town has been indicted on aggravated assault charges after the June 2017 shooting of a man involved in a police chase.

An Oktibbeha County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Gary Wheeler on the charge. Wheeler turned himself in Monday and was released on $20,000 bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The case was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office.

Wheeler, then a Starkville police officer, is accused of shooting into the vehicle of Zyterrious Gandy. Police say Gandy robbed a convenience store.

Gandy survived wounds to his legs.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Wheeler is no longer employed by Starkville but works as a police officer for Mississippi State University.

