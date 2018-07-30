Listen Live Sports

Missouri man gets 11 years for robbery with plastic gun

July 30, 2018 3:45 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Missouri man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for robbing a credit union with a plastic gun.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Monday in a news release that 57-year-old Stephen McCrary of Raytown had pleaded guilty in February to one count of bank robbery. He admitted he stole $3,815 from the Community America Credit Union in Kansas City, Missouri.

Court documents say McCrary approached the teller on Sept. 7, 2016, and pulled out what appeared to be a firearm. He pointed it at the teller and demanded “all of the money in the drawer.”

Prosecutors say McCrary has 13 prior felony convictions and has been in prison, on parole or on probation for 34 of the past 39 years.

