Mom, girlfriend sentenced in 5-year-old girl’s beating death

July 11, 2018 9:31 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio mother who failed to stop her girlfriend from beating to death her 5-year-old daughter and then waited hours to seek help has received a long prison sentence along with the girlfriend.

Cleveland.com reports the mother, 27-year-old Tequila Crump, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday after an all-female jury convicted her of reckless homicide last month in the March 2017 death of Ta’Naejah McCloud.

The girlfriend, 38-year-old Ursula Owens, was sentenced to 25 years after the same jury convicted her of murder and other charges.

Neither woman spoke at sentencing. Their attorneys say appeals are planned.

Prosecutors say Owens beat Ta’Naejah after she wet herself. Owens’ son testified he heard his mother body slamming the girl. Prosecutors say Crump waited 11 hours before calling 911 after the beating.

