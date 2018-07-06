Listen Live Sports

Murder suspect surrenders after standoff at Kentucky motel

July 6, 2018 12:41 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky’s second-largest city say they’ve talked a wanted man into surrendering after he barricaded himself in a motel, forcing its evacuation and the shutdown of a busy road.

Lexington police say Derek Garten threw his guns out the window and was taken into custody without injury. Police emergency response and crisis negotiators worked throughout Friday morning to resolve the standoff.

News outlets report that police believe Garten is connected to the killing of a Margaret Elizabeth Smith, who was found dead inside a home in Franklin County on Tuesday.

