Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mother charged in death of 2-year-old son

July 20, 2018 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A woman has been charged with manslaughter in the beating and shaking death of her 2-year-old son, days after her boyfriend was in a Buffalo court on the same charge.

Keona Owens was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Friday. Like her boyfriend, Bashar Hall, she’s being held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Owens was arrested Thursday as police continued to investigate Tuesday’s death of Xavion Hazzard.

Investigators say Hall is not Xavion’s father but that the 23-year-old Hall and 22-year-old Owens have two daughters together, ages 1 and 2 months.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Hall is due back in court Monday. A hearing for Owens is scheduled for July 25. Both are expected to be assigned lawyers to represent them.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington