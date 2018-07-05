Listen Live Sports

Motorcyclist stranded in woods for hours after crash found

July 5, 2018 11:00 am
 
ANSON, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine motorcyclist who spent almost 11 hours stranded in the woods following a crash has been found.

The Morning Sentinel reports 52-year-old David Gorey was found yelling for help before 7 a.m. Wednesday in Anson. Gorey was lying in the woods and was located by a couple that was taking a walk and then phoned police.

Police say Gorey was taken to a hospital in Skowhegan by ambulance and then taken by helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Police say his injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say Gorey told them he went off the left side of the road while traveling east on his motorcycle at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

