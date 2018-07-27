Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Naval Academy to dismiss midshipman convicted of child sex

July 27, 2018 8:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Naval Academy says a midshipman is being dismissed following his sentencing to 12 to 24 years in prison for a sex crime involving a girl in North Carolina.

The Capital reported Friday that Midshipman 2nd Class Leonard Kiptoo Langat is on a leave of absence pending an administrative process to separate him from the academy.

Langat was away from the school on holiday break in Concord when he entered a female relative’s room and engaged in unwanted sexual activity. Concord police Capt. John Tierney says it happened in December. Langat pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a minor in Cabarrus County Superior Court.

Academy spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney says it coordinated with Annapolis, Maryland, police to arrange Langat’s arrest in January after he returned to school.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if Langat has lawyer.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington