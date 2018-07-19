Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
New Jersey city to pay for funerals of 5 kids killed in fire

July 19, 2018 4:45 pm
 
UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey city says it will pay for the funerals of five children who died in a raging apartment fire last week.

Union City Mayor Brian Stack tells NorthJersey.com it’s the city’s duty to rally around the families and offer support, including paying for funeral expenses.

The fire ripped through a three-story home July 13, and in subsequent days five children died from their injuries. Four were siblings.

The victims were 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez; 4-year-old Shamira Lopez; 5-year-old Mayli Wood; 7-year-old Christian Josue Mendez; and 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada.

The cause remains under investigation.

Jim Leber, director of Leber Funeral home, says no funerals have been scheduled. He says he won’t charge for his services.

The city will pay for the funeral expenses through the Union City Fire Victims Fund, which has raised over $43,400.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

