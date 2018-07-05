Listen Live Sports

Newest gorilla at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois gets name: Ali

July 5, 2018 7:16 am
 
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A baby gorilla born a month ago at a zoo in suburban Chicago has been named Ali.

Brookfield Zoo says a donor chose the name of the western lowland gorilla that was born June 1.

Zoo spokeswoman Sondra Katzen says she doesn’t know why Ali was the name chosen.

The Chicago Tribune reports that for the next four months or so, Ali will cling to her mother, Koola, before she starts venturing further — but still within arm’s reach.

Ali is a big deal — and not just to Koola and her father, Jojo. Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered and experts estimate there are just 200,000 living in their native habitat in the forests of Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Nigeria, Congo and Angola.

___

