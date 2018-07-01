Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Newspaper says it received threats following shooting

July 1, 2018 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland newspaper where five people were killed by a gunman last week said it received death threats and emails celebrating the shootings following the attack.

The Capital Gazette said in a Sunday editorial that it would not forget being called “an enemy of the people.” President Donald Trump has used identical language to describe the news media.

The Capital Gazette said people also called for the paper to fire a reporter who cursed on national television after seeing her friends shot.

The paper also thanked the community for its support following the shooting and said more than 800 people subscribed to its digital edition.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Jarrod Ramos is charged with murder after police say he opened fire Thursday at the Gazette offices in Annapolis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington