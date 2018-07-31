Listen Live Sports

North Carolina man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

July 31, 2018 4:35 pm
 
BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has been jailed on $1 million bond after they say he kidnapped a woman, locked her in a room in his mobile home for four days and sexually assaulted her.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that 55-year-old Steven George McNeill is charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping. It’s not known if McNeill has an attorney.

Investigators say the unidentified woman told them she was visiting O’Neill’s home last Friday, but he took her phone and locked her in a room when she tried to leave. The woman told deputies she was repeatedly assaulted during her captivity.

Authorities say the woman managed to escape and called deputies. A special response team arrived and arrested McNeill.

