Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

North Carolina man drowns after helping boy in water

July 3, 2018 10:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has drowned after he jumped into the water and was able to push an 8-year-old boy close enough to a riverbank to be rescued.

News outlets reported 36-year-old Jeremie Dale Earp of Raleigh was at a park in Zebulon on Sunday evening when he noticed the boy was having trouble.

Police say Earp managed to move the boy close enough to the river bank that someone pulled the youngster to safety.

Police say Earp then had trouble and went under the surface. It took several minutes before others at the park got him ashore. The rescuers, police and emergency medical personnel tried for about an hour to revive Earp before he was pronounced dead.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington