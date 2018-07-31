Listen Live Sports

North Carolina parents charged after baby dies in hot car

July 31, 2018 6:23 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina parents have been arrested after police say a 7-month-old baby died after being left in a hot car for four hours.

Raleigh police told local news outlets 50-year-old Jume Mussa and 27-year-old Sifa Selemani are charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

The couple told officers they had returned home at 2 p.m. on June 8 after praying at a mosque, but no one took the baby out of the family’s minivan. Around four hours later, investigators said Mussa and Selemani were going to a store and found the baby inside the van.

Investigators also said when paramedics arrived, they told police the child had no pulse.

Mussa and Selemani are being held in the Wake County jail. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

