NTSB: Planes collided nearly straight on over Everglades

July 26, 2018 8:12 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Investigators say the two planes that crashed over the Florida Everglades, killing four people, collided nearly straight on.

The Miami Heard reports that the National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports Thursday for last week’s crash involving two Dean International flight school planes.

Officials say the Piper PA-34 and Cessna 172 went down last Tuesday about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) west of Miami Executive Airport. They were about 1,500 feet (460 meters) in the air when they collided. The reports say the Cessna had been returning to the airport, and the Piper had been heading out to a nearby training area.

The flight school’s owner announced earlier this week that he’s closing the business.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are still investigating.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

