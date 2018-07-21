Listen Live Sports

NY firefighters wash off buildings near steam-pipe explosion

July 21, 2018 9:25 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York firefighters have sprayed the facades of buildings along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Flatiron District area to wash off any asbestos from the steam-pipe explosion earlier this week.

Crews on Saturday collected the water and filtered it before releasing it into catch basins.

The work was part of the cleanup two days after the Con Edison pipe ruptured. Five buildings near the explosion are still without gas.

There were no major injuries from the accident whose cause is under investigation.

Hundreds of residents are still not allowed into their homes until authorities determine it’s safe.

