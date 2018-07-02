Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officer who saved newborn is selected as child’s godfather

July 2, 2018 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island, New York, police officer who helped a distressed newborn baby take his first breath has been selected as the child’s godfather.

Bryce Pappalardo’s parents say it’s the perfect way to keep Jon-Erik Negron in their son’s life after the officer’s quick thinking cleared the boy’s clogged airway.

Jane and Mike Pappalardo say they consider the 4½-year Suffolk County police veteran part of their family and felt he was already the boy’s godfather before they asked.

Negron formally received the honor at the boy’s June christening.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Bryce arrived unexpectedly last August at home in Mount Sinai with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. He still couldn’t breathe after it was removed.

That’s when Negron took a plastic syringe from the family’s kitchen and cleared fluid from Bryce’s airway.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington