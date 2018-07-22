Listen Live Sports

Official: Woman impaled by beach umbrella at Maryland beach

July 22, 2018 6:54 pm
 
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A spokeswoman for a Maryland beach town says a woman has been accidentally impaled in the chest by a beach umbrella.

Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters said it happened Sunday afternoon on the beach. She says the 54-year-old woman was conscious, but that her condition is not known at this time.

Waters says a Maryland State Police helicopter took the woman for medical care. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Last week, a woman was impaled by a beach umbrella on the New Jersey shore. Authorities said part of the umbrella pierced the woman’s ankle after being driven along by the force of the wind.

