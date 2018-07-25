Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials: Mother 2nd arrest in burning death of infant son

July 25, 2018 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have arrested a woman whose 6-month-old son was burned to death last week, accusing her of involvement in his death.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office says 22-year-old Hannah Barker of Natchitoches (NAK-uh-tesh) was arrested Wednesday on a charge of principal to first-degree murder in the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe. Spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue wouldn’t elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say Barker told police July 17 that strangers had kidnapped Levi after banging on her door and spraying her with a chemical. The child was found after a woman reported a fire near some railroad tracks. The infant died in a hospital.

Rodrigue says Barker knew 25-year-old Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, who was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

It’s not immediately clear whether the women have attorneys.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington