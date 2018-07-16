Listen Live Sports

Officials: Pregnant woman killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting

July 16, 2018 6:48 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant woman was fatally shot and two children were wounded as someone fired from a moving vehicle during a chase in Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the Pine Hills area outside Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a white car was chasing a silver car when someone in the white car opened fire. Deputies responding to an unrelated call nearby reported hearing at least 15 shots.

Authorities say a 21-year-old pregnant woman was pronounced dead at an Orlando hospital. Officials say a 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm, and a 10-month-old boy suffered a graze wound.

Deputies say they’re seeking multiple suspects. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

