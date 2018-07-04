Listen Live Sports

Ohio official says e-school’s founder should repay millions

July 4, 2018 11:47 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As Ohio seeks to recover over $60 million from a giant online charter school that closed, the attorney general says the school founder and his two businesses should be on the hook for that public funding.

Founder Bill Lager’s for-profit companies were paid to provide management and software services for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

In a court filing, Attorney General Mike DeWine argues that violated Lager’s fiduciary duty to ECOT and that the public contracts were void. DeWine indicated he’ll seek to recover money from Lager and the companies.

An ECOT attorney isn’t commenting on that.

ECOT has challenged how Ohio tallied student participation to determine a clawback of nearly $80 million, some of which already was collected. ECOT is awaiting an Ohio Supreme Court ruling in that case.

