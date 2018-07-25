Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma jail inmate dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

July 25, 2018 11:37 am
 
PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in northern Oklahoma say a 26-year-old woman fatally shot herself with a handgun she apparently sneaked into her jail cell.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that Brittany Weide DeVerges was found unresponsive in a detoxification cell at the Pawnee County Jail on Tuesday. Investigators say a handgun was lying on her stomach and she had a gunshot wound to the chest.

DeVerges was arrested at 3 a.m. for public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia and placed in the cell. Investigators say deputies observed her at 10:30 a.m. and decided to leave her in the cell a while longer.

Deputies found her 90 minutes later with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The OSBI says evidence indicates DeVerges snuck the weapon into the jail and detectives are investigating how.

