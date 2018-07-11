Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parents of toddler who killed himself with found gun charged

July 11, 2018 5:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The mother and father of a 4-year-old Georgia boy who found a loaded gun and fatally shot himself have been indicted.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that a Richmond County grand jury indicted 27-year-old Justin W. Foss Sr. on felony murder and possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon on Tuesday. Foss had been arrested Saturday after his son, Justin Foss Jr., was pronounced dead after what appeared to be an accidental shooting. But his wide, Shelby Foss, was also indicted Tuesday.

Both Fosses have been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty. Their indictments assert they were criminally negligent in their responsibility to their son, who police say found the gun under a couch.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers. The couple also has a daughter.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington