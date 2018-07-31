Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parts of Texas parking garage collapse; no apparent injuries

July 31, 2018 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Two sections of a suburban Dallas parking garage have collapsed five hours apart, sending vehicles and rubble onto other vehicles below.

Assistant Fire Chief Jack Taylor says there appeared to be no injuries in the initial 11:30 a.m. Tuesday collapse in Irving, northwest of Dallas, or in the 4:30 p.m. collapse of an adjoining section.

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the initial collapse. No details on the second collapse were immediately available.

Images of the first collapse appear to show that a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below. Video of the second showed concrete crumbling beneath the cars upon it.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington