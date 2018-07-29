Listen Live Sports

Patrol says inmate transport van crashes; 4 inmates injured

July 29, 2018 1:47 pm
 
CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says an inmate transport van struck an unoccupied, disabled vehicle on the side of a road in northeastern Ohio and four inmates have been injured.

The patrol says the crash in Geauga County occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 422 in Troy Township. Patrol officials say the inmates were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officials were injured.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. The township is roughly 38 miles (61 kilometers) east of Cleveland.

