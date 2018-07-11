Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia junkyard fire spews thick smoke, flames

July 11, 2018 9:16 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are working to extinguish a stubborn junkyard fire in Philadelphia more than 12 hours after the blaze was discovered.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and spewed thick smoke and flames that could be seen for miles. Authorities say the burning materials consisted mainly of metal, wood, and paper.

It took firefighters more than three hours to bring it under control, and crews were still working Wednesday morning to extinguish the smoldering embers.

One firefighter was injured in a fall and was being treated at a hospital. The injuries were not considered life-threatening. Further details were not disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

