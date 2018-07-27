Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Pittsburgh jail put on lockdown after inmates stab 2 guards

July 27, 2018 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two inmates are facing attempted homicide charges after officials say they stabbed two guards at a Pittsburgh jail.

The attack happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday at the Allegheny County Jail.

Allegheny County police say the guards were conducting a random cell search in a maximum security unit when two inmates attacked them with shanks. A 42-year-old guard suffered puncture wounds and lacerations to his arm, shoulder and head. He remains hospitalized. A 49-year-old guard suffered a stab wound below his shoulder blade. He was treated and released.

The jail remains on lockdown Friday night.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Police say the inmates responsible for the attack have been moved to the restrictive housing unit and will be charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington