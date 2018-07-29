Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Plane carrying 2 crashes in river near N. Hampshire, Vermont

July 29, 2018 8:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in the Connecticut River between New Hampshire and Vermont, injuring two people.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells WMUR-TV that a Searey aircraft crashed in the river between Haverhill, New Hampshire, and Newbury, Vermont, at 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

State police say the pilot and a passenger on board the small amphibious experimental aircraft were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter. One person is in stable condition with serious injuries at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The condition of the other person, who’s in a hospital in Woodsville, wasn’t immediately available.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington