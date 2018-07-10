Listen Live Sports

Police: 17-year-old boy stabbed grandmother while she slept

July 10, 2018
 
ALBION, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old western New York boy broke into his grandmother’s house and stabbed her while she was sleeping.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says Albion resident Brandon Foster went into his grandmother’s house through a window just before midnight Sunday. Police say Foster then went into her bedroom and stabbed her while she slept.

She fought him off and was able to get away. Officials say Foster stole $23 and his grandmother’s phone before fleeing. He was found at about 6 a.m. Monday and charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The grandmother is recovering at a hospital.

Authorities say mental health issues and a previous confrontation between the two may have played a role in the attack.

The teen is being held in the county jail. The name of his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

