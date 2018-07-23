Listen Live Sports

Police: 3-year-old boy dies after being found in lake

July 23, 2018 9:30 am
 
MILFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy who went missing from a seasonal home in upstate New York apparently drowned in a lake.

New York State Police say the family reported the boy missing a little before 3 p.m. Sunday from their seasonal residence near Goodyear Lake in the Otsego County town of Milford, 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Albany.

State troopers and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search, alongside firefighters, emergency responders and civilians.

The child was located by a state police underwater recovery team off a dock on Goodyear Lake around 4:30 p.m. Troopers say resuscitation was attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police haven’t released additional details surrounding the death, including the child’s name. The investigation is continuing.

