Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in car dies

July 15, 2018 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in a car at a park in Ohio and has died.

Medina police say the baby was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in a car at Ray Mellert Park in the city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Medina police said that the girl was transported to a hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police and the Medina County coroner are working together in the investigation.

Authorities say they will release more details on the child’s death once they are known. They say it could be several weeks before the coroner’s office is finished with its investigation.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington